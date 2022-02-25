JONESBORO — Arkansas State University-Newport and Ozarc Gas hosted the 13th annual Weldathon on Feb. 16 at ASUN-Jonesboro with 45 students and 15 area high schools participating. Thanks to industry partners and sponsors, more than $20,000 in prizes and scholarships were awarded to the winners of the Weldathon.
Teams of three competed and were given three hours to build a metal work table. Students were given blueprints and necessary materials to test their welding skills and knowledge.
This year, the competition introduced a new division for vocational programs.
First place in the high school division went to Marked Tree High School. The school won a Lincoln Power Mig 260 Welding Machine and team members each received a $1,500 scholarship to ASUN along with an ESAB auto-darkening helmet and a first-place medal.
Rector High School took second, winning a Fronius TransSteel 2200 Welding System for the school and $1,000 scholarships to ASUN in addition to ESAB auto-darkening hoods and a second-place medal for each team member.
Third place in the Weldathon went to Greene County Tech High School. The school won a Fronius TransSteel 2200 Welding System and each team member received a $500 scholarship to ASUN along with a Weldcote auto-darkening welding hood and a third place medal.
In the vocational division, first place went to the NEA Career and Tech Center. Team members each received a $1,500 scholarship to ASUN along with a Lincoln auto-darkening welding hood and a first-place medal.
Second place went to ASUN’s Ignite Academy with team members each receiving a $1,000 scholarship to ASUN along with a Lincoln auto-darkening welding hood and a second-place medal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.