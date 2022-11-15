LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the annual Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program to help schools start or expand farm-to-school activities.
Applications will be accepted through Dec. 15.
The Arkansas School Garden Grant Program is available to help schools start or expand gardens on school grounds. The Department will award $500 grants to 50 schools to purchase soil, specialty crop seeds and plants, and gardening equipment.
The Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program is available to help schools lead cafeteria taste tests of locally grown specialty crops. The Department will award $250 grants to 20 schools to purchase kitchen equipment and utensils, serving materials, and specialty crop seeds and plants.
The grant programs are available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments. All eligible schools are encouraged to apply, whether they already have existing farm-to-school activities or they are just getting started with school gardens and local procurement. Technical assistance is available to all grantees.
The application for both programs can be found at https://bit.ly/3TlLT7d. Applicants are welcome to apply for one or both grant opportunities within the same application.
