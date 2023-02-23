LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of the Arkansas specialty crop industry. Specialty crops are defined by USDA as fruits, vegetables, horticulture, floriculture and tree nuts.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture uses a two-phase application process for administering grant funds. Project concept proposals outlining the project’s goals, tasks and budget requirements must be submitted by March 1.