LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of the Arkansas specialty crop industry. Specialty crops are defined by USDA as fruits, vegetables, horticulture, floriculture and tree nuts.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture uses a two-phase application process for administering grant funds. Project concept proposals outlining the project’s goals, tasks and budget requirements must be submitted by March 1.
After all concept proposals are reviewed by an advisory committee, selected projects will be invited to submit detailed project proposals.
Applicants are encouraged to develop projects pertaining to increasing sales and marketability and driving demand for specialty crops; increasing consumption of specialty crops in Arkansas’ schools by expanding child knowledge and/or improving access to the nutritional benefits of specialty crops; increasing access to local healthy foods; and enhancing specialty crop food safety.
Research projects focused on helping specialty crop growers reduce financial costs, improve pest and disease management, and/or value-added products are also being sought.
Information about the 2023 SCBGP is available in the Request for Applications at bit.ly/3lQvP1P.
For additional information, contact Amy Lyman at amy.lyman @agriculture.arkansas.gov.
