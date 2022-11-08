VICTORIA — Arkansas Department of Transportation District 10 crews closed a bridge on Arkansas Highway 158 near Victoria last week to prepare for upcoming improvements.
The closed bridge is 1.4 miles west of Arkansas 181, between Victoria and the intersection of 158 and Arkansas 77.
It will remain closed to traffic until it is deemed safe to reopen. A
dditional details will be released as they are available.
This bridge is part of Project 100955, a $48.6 million contract, awarded to Manhattan Road and Bridge Co., which will replace 14 bridges in Mississippi County.
