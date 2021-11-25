EGYPT — The removal of an existing bridge and installation of a box culvert for a ditch crossing Arkansas 91 near Egypt, will result in a temporary closure of the highway.
Weather permitting, crews will begin working on the highway immediately south of Egypt starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
The closure will remain in place until the work is complete, which is estimated to take about two weeks.
Orange barrels, barricades, message boards and signage will control traffic.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.