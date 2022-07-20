JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas announced Friday that it received a grant totaling $2,300 from the Arby’s Foundation.
The Arby’s Foundation has committed $500,000 to support every community where Arby’s has a restaurant. In total, the Arby’s Foundation anticipates giving out nearly 200 local grants across the U.S.
“The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is grateful for the support of the Arby’s Foundation,” said Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. “It is only through the generosity of others that our organization is able to supply food to people facing hunger.”
The Food Bank provides hunger relief to people in need through its partnership with 140 nonprofit partner agencies and programs in Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, St. Francis and Woodruff.
Additionally, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is a member of Feeding America, a national network of food banks.
According to the organization, every $1 donated can help provide 4 meals. For additional information, visit www.foodbankofnea.org.
