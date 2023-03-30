TYRONZA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct a public involvement meeting today, about the proposed plans to replace two bridges on Arkansas 118 and complete a frontage road connection next to I-555 in Poinsett County.
The meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Tyronza Elementary School, 412 S. Main St.
The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. on April 14. To access the meeting materials and offer comments, go to bit.ly/3G15chP. A Spanish translation is available on the website.
Submit online comment forms to ARDOT or print the form and mail it to ARDOT Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock 72209.
If you do not have internet access, contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.
