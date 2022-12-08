LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration will conduct three location public hearings to present and discuss the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line (Future I-57) connection in Clay, Greene, Lawrence and Randolph counties.
The purpose of these hearings is to present the preferred alternative for the project and to solicit comments. The hearings will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Williams Baptist University Moody Room, 22 McClellan Drive in Walnut Ridge, Wednesday at the Pocahontas Community Center, 300 Geneva Drive, and Thursday in the M.B. Ainley Community Center Banquet Room, 538 E. Elm St., Corning.
The DEIS is available for public review online at www.future57. transportationplanroom.com and in person at the Corning Public Library: 613 Pine St., Randolph County Library, 111 W. Everett St., Pocahontas, Lawrence County Library, 115 W. Walnut St., Walnut Ridge and Greene County Library, 120 N. 12th St., Paragould.
Anyone with limited internet access, wanting to submit a recorded oral comment, or who has general questions or comments regarding the DEIS or location public hearing may call 501-823-0730.
Persons wishing to submit written statements or other exhibits may send them to Garver, attention Caitlin Hetzel, 4701 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock 72118; or email publicinvolvement@garverusa.com.
Requests for project information or special communication or accommodation needs under the Americans with Disabilities Act may also do so at these addresses. The hearing or speech impaired may contact the Arkansas Relay System at Voice/TTY 711. Requests should be made at least 4 days prior to the public meeting.
Free language assistance for Limited English Proficient individuals is available upon request.
