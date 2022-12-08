LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration will conduct three location public hearings to present and discuss the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line (Future I-57) connection in Clay, Greene, Lawrence and Randolph counties.

The purpose of these hearings is to present the preferred alternative for the project and to solicit comments. The hearings will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Williams Baptist University Moody Room, 22 McClellan Drive in Walnut Ridge, Wednesday at the Pocahontas Community Center, 300 Geneva Drive, and Thursday in the M.B. Ainley Community Center Banquet Room, 538 E. Elm St., Corning.