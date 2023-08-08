POCAHONTAS — The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct a public involvement meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15, in meeting room 1 of the Pocahontas Community Center, 300 Geneva Drive. The topic of the in-person meeting will be replacing the existing bridge structure over the Current River on U.S. 67 in Randolph County.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments online at bit.ly/45gjWns beginning Aug. 15. Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Please note that the link to the meeting materials will not be active until Aug. 15.