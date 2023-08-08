POCAHONTAS — The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct a public involvement meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15, in meeting room 1 of the Pocahontas Community Center, 300 Geneva Drive. The topic of the in-person meeting will be replacing the existing bridge structure over the Current River on U.S. 67 in Randolph County.
The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments online at bit.ly/45gjWns beginning Aug. 15. Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Please note that the link to the meeting materials will not be active until Aug. 15.
A Spanish translation of the presentation will be available on the website.
The comment form may be completed online or printed and mailed to Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock 72209.
Those who do not have internet access should contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.
Anyone needing project information or special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act is encouraged to write to Ruby Jordan-Johnson, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock 72203- 2261, call 501-569-2379, fax 501-569-2009, or email environmentalpimeetings @ardot.gov.
Those who are hearing or speech impaired should contact the Arkansas Relay System at Voice/TTY 711.
Free language assistance for limited English proficient individuals is available upon request.
