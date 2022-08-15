JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at spring commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. Area students earning associate degrees are listed by degree.
Associate of Applied Science
Madison Leonard of Bono, Jacob Ford of Jonesboro, Natalie Shirley and Jade Warner, both of Paragould, and Mollie Morgan of Smithville, all physical therapist assistants.
Associate of General Studies
Megan Davidson, Emily Herron, Alexis Odom, Darryl Sanders and Hugh Walton, all of Jonesboro, Samantha Lyles of Lake City, Julie Farmer of Lafe and Monica Jones and Lucia Puello, both of Paragould.
Students who satisfactorily complete approximately 50 percent of the requirements for selected bachelor’s degrees may earn an associate degree en route to a four-year degree. For part-time students or students who need to stop out due to personal or extenuating circumstances, the en-route associate degree can be a valuable intermediate goal, bridging the period between matriculation and the completion of a four-year baccalaureate degree.
Those earning associate degrees en route are listed by county.
Clay
Emma Russom of Corning, Associate of Science.
Craighead
Associate of Arts
Hayden Kiech of Bay, Tonekea Pruitt, Mattiea Robinson and Cody Wood, all of Brookland, Heather McDaniel, David Sales, Angel Stacey and Kezmon Waters, all of Jonesboro, and Austin Cottingham of Lake City.
Associate of Science
Jacob Qualls of Black Oak, Matthew Luster of Brookland, John Brand, Alyssia Burnett, KaRon Coleman, Gavin Cooper, Mayzee Coots, Collin Crawford, Meghan Denny, Ashley Flemon, Micah Flynn, Michele Gerard, Cameron Hafner, Christina Heang, Sara Hissong, Xiangting Huang, Thomasina Huggins, Kennedi Jackson, Cody Jennings, Eli Lawrence, Elexia Lucio, Loriann Martinez, Callie McDaniel, Jatavia Moore, Kassidy Murphy, Angelica Nava, Keira Price, Aaliyah Rodriguez, Sayra Rodriguez, Anna Rubottom, Tori Simmons, Na’Destiny Smith, Colby Stallings, Rylee Thomason, Walker Throesch and Cameron Walls, all of Jonesboro, James Barnett of Lake City and CaTravia Harlmo and Eric Sappington, both of State University.
Cross
Associate of Arts
Gwyneth Goff of Cherry Valley.
Associate of Science
Maggie Hurt of Parkin and William Hood of Wynne.
Greene:
Associate of Arts
Carlie Glass and Haley Nelson, both of Paragould
Associate of Science
Lauren Fry of Beech Grove, Sophie Weatherford of Marmaduke and Christy Anderson, Courtney Babcock, Rachel Booth, Elizabeth Buck, Anthony Condray, Taylor Drew, Logan Foster, Amanda Gramling, Alyssa Henson, Breanna Joiner, Racheal Kelly, Danna Mercado, Jamie Pinion, Luisana Reyes, Ashley Russom, Austin Shultz, Kimberly Slatton, Matheu Turner, Gracie Williams and Jordan Wilson, all of Paragould.
Jackson
Madison Smith of Tuckerman, Associate of Science.
Lawrence
Colton Vassar of Hoxie and Sarah Riggs of Walnut Ridge, Associate of Science.
Mississippi
Associate of Arts
Hannah Hardesty and Jennifer Harris, both of Blytheville, Zachary Chastain of Dyess and Hannah May of Manila.
Associate of Science
Abigail Ryan of Blytheville, Rylee Graham of Keiser, Lauren Stewart of Luxora and Ashtyn Colinger of Manila.
Poinsett
Associate of Arts
David Whitman of Harrisburg and Allison Fisher of Tyronza.
Associate of Science
Korey Graves and Anna Wallace, both Harrisburg, Morgan Williams of Marked Tree and Emily Fisher, Emily Letner and Bryana Reed, all of Trumann.
Randolph
Associate of Arts
Haley Quest of Pocahontas.
Associate of Sciences
Corbin Kottmeier and Chandler Roberts, both of Pocahontas, and Taylor Adams of Ravenden Springs.
Sharp
Associate of Arts
Alex Peruchi of Cherokee Village and Clayton Willis of Poughkeepsie.
Associate of Science
Keylee Circle of Cherokee Village and Brittany Richardson of Hardy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.