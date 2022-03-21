JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Fall Commencement.
Students living in Clay, Cross, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties who received bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 grade point average are designated with highest honors.
Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated with high honors, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated with honors.
Bachelor of Arts
Taylor Brewer of Walnut Ridge, English; Trevor Wells of Pocahontas, psychology; and Kristie Wimberly of Evening Shade, sociology.
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Cor’Darius Brown of Wynne, graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies
Shelby Winford of Wynne, Jacob Rapert of Pocahontas and Tyler Booth of Cave City, with highest honors.
Bachelor of Music Education
Sarah Wikowsky of Ravenden Springs, instrumental music.
Bachelor of Science
Brittney McCay of Cherry Valley and Andrea Thomas of Wynne, both biological sciences; Preston Massey of Pocahontas, business administration; Rachel Tippitt of Walnut Ridge, clinical laboratory science; Noah Gregory of Piggott, creative media production; Courtney Edwards of Cave City, multimedia journalism; Monica Nicole Collins of Cherry Valley, Sara D. Virgin of Walnut Ridge and Michael Robinson of Cave City, all psychology; and Austin Carper of Wynne, with high honors, sport management.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Jackson McClintock and Lauren Thornhill both of Wynne, both agricultural studies; and Matthew Ahrent of Corning and Samuel Simmons of Rector, both plant and soil science.
Bachelor Science in Education
Ashlee Hill of Piggott and Kristen Laky of Ravenden, both with high honors, both elementary education; Shane Webb of Wynne, mathematics; and Micah Hobbs of Piggott and Truman Jones of Cherry Valley, both social science.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Asia Boykin of Wynne and Hannah Altom of Newport.
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science
Hayden Whitehead of Beedeville, with high honors.
