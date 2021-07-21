JONESBORO — Arkansas State University in Jonesboro recently announced the list of graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
Area students outside Craighead County earning master's degrees listed by degree were:
Master of Accountancy: Jesseca Biondolillo of Wynne.
Master of Arts: Kyler Brinkley of Paragould in criminal justice, Chase Weller of Corning in English and Desha Lewis of Marked Tree in sociology.
Master of Arts in Teaching: Amanda Ludwig of Black Rock, Brandy Lacy of Harrisburg, Tiffany Ashlock of Imboden, Niki Martin of Paragould, Holley Smith of Swifton, Rachel McQuay of Walnut Ridge and Courtney Horton of Wynne.
Master of Engineering Management: David J. George of Cherokee Village.
Master of Music: Jonathan Vickers of Paragould in music performance.
Master of Public Administration: Stephen Montgomery of Diaz and Alejandra Morales of Trumann.
Master of Science: Kashmoney Pride of Paragould in college student personnel services.
Master of Science in Agriculture: Sara Wright of Smithville in general agriculture.
Master of Science in Education: Jane Raspberry of Corning, Chelsea Young of Trumann and Dena McClain of Wynne, all in curriculum and instruction; Allison Hyde of Marmaduke, Jerry Ewing and Shayna Poindexter, both of Paragould, and Tyler Roby of Strawberry all in educational leadership; Mandi Ball of Wynne, school counseling; Carly Shannon of Harrisburg, Rodney Lancaster, Mallory Pickney and Madison Roswell, all of Paragould, Jasa Haney-Hollis of Piggott and Lindsay Jetton of Rector, all in special education K-12; and Brittany Hazelwood of Blytheville, Amber Whitaker of Paragould and Melody White of Powhatan, all in reading.
Master of Science in Nursing: Chelsea Brincks, Brandy Cooper and Shay Tyler, all of Paragould, Kayla Broadway of Pocahontas, Sherry Brandon of Rector and Courtney Harris of Tyronza, all in nursing, and Casey Glisson of Maynard, nurse anesthesia.
Master of Social Work: Megan McCrary of Gosnell, Maegan Carlson of Harrisburg, Brittany Bradshaw of Rector, Stephanie Lasater of Leachville, Juliane Veach of Manila, Jessica Bishop Karlie Droke, Brenton Ezell, Danielle Hicks, Savannah Keeling, Whitney McSpadden and Stacey Roleson, all of Paragould, and Kyndal Clark and Lyncoya Davis, both of Wynne.
