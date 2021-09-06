JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has released the names of student graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
Northeast Arkansas students from outside Craighead and Greene counties who received associate’s and specialist’s degrees are listed by degree.
Associate of Applied Science: Anna Mears of Newport, Hagen Mitchell of Smithville, Savanna Drace of Tyronza, Tonya Hassell and Rachel March, both of Maynard, Bryan Ripley of Pocahontas and Jared Alexander of Mammoth Spring, all physical therapist assistants.
Associate of Arts: Joseph Fondren of Blytheville, Audrey Cochran of Dyess, Garrett Hatcher and Nolan Mullins, both of Trumann, and Taylor Blansett of Tyronza.
Associate of General Studies: Alyssa Benefield of Blytheville and Katelynn Miller of Ash Flat.
Associate of Science: Ashlee Hill and Presley Tullos, both of Piggott, Sarah Robinson of Rector, Emmanuel Lyons and Logan Richardson, both of Wynne, Christian Driver and Daniel Marlar, both of Newport, Emma Drennin and Christina Smith, both of Tuckerman, Briley Henson and Graham West, both of Walnut Ridge, Emma Haskins of Blytheville, Rebecca Price of Leachville, Elizabeth Bass and Elliott Bender of Harrisburg, Kenneth Reed of Trumann, Andrew Schwarz of Weiner, Elizabeth Bradley of Biggers, Londyn Smith of Pocahontas, Chandler Conyers of Reyno, Colton Jones of Cave City, Megan Jared of Hardy and Brittany Kunkel of Poughkeepsie.
Specialist in Education: Shea Curtis of Wynne, Joshua Smith of Strawberry, Devin Chambers and Veretta Jones, both of Blytheville, and Whitney Faulkner of Manila, all in educational leadership.
Those who received certifications are listed by category.
Addiction Studies: Brittany Bradshaw of Rector, Kyndal Clark of Wynne, Stephanie Lasater of Leachville Juliane Veach of Manila and Maegan Carlson of Harrisburg.
Neuropsychological Testing: Daika Carter of Swifton and Dakota Maggard of Trumann.
Special Education Director: Jennifer Collier of Rector.
Special Education Teacher: Karen Cagle of Rector.
Swift Coding: Dorian Segura of Corning, Katie Smith of Dyess, Tanesha Brown of Joiner, Anthony Harris of Keiser, Victoria Beckett of Osceola, Margaret Alvis of Wilson and Samara Brogan of Weiner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.