A “Christmas Through the Years” Christmas Parade set at 7 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Paragould will be among the Christmas events hosted by Main Street Paragould.
Enchanting Night is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. It will feature horse-drawn carriage rides through the downtown area and Santa will be at The Wayzgoose Event Venue, 120 N. Second St.
Carriage rides will be $10 per family.
Trumann
The 2022 Trumann Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Jaci Osment, 2022 Trumann Miss Wildcat, will serve as grand marshal.
Cash
The 16th annual Cash Christmas parade, “Christmas Past, Present, and Future,” is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 10 on Main Street. The lineup will be at Cache River Valley Seed starting at 5:30 p.m. with all participants to be in line no later than 6:45 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second-, and third-place best-decorated floats.
Admission for the parade is free, but donations of non-perishable food items for the Cash First Baptist Church will be collected. for more information visit 16th Annual Cash Christmas Parade on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.