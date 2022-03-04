LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced that 46 communities in Arkansas achieved recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation through its Tree City USA program, for their commitments to effective urban forest management in 2021.
The Tree City USA program allows communities to achieve recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements, the establishment of a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Communities in Northeast Arkansas that met these standards by the end of 2021 included Etowah, Hardy, Paragould, Trumann, Walnut Ridge and Wynne.
A map of Tree City USA Communities can be found online at bit.ly/3Kb7QRS.
