Both Arkansas State University-Newport and Black River Technical College presented awards to faculty, staff, alumni and students during the Arkansas Community Colleges Conference held online Oct. 11 and 12.
Courtney Clements of Pocahontas was selected as BRTC 2021 Outstanding Faculty for her dedication to the college and its students.
Clements taught as an adjunct instructor prior to being hired as a full-time instructor for BRTC in 1999 and holds a master of arts in English, master of arts in history and a specialist in community college teaching from Arkansas State University.
Irina Reynolds was the choice for Outstanding Faculty at ASUN.
She is an assistant professor of oral communications/college & life skills and works closely with ASUN's newest students to ensure their successful transition into post-secondary education.
Deborah Metheny was named 2021 Outstanding Staff at ASUN.
As an admissions and college engagement specialist, she is one of the first people ASUN students interact with when they come to our Jonesboro campus.
Metheny has served in many roles during her tenure at ASUN, and adapts quickly to change.
Ron Patterson of Corning was selected BRTC’s Outstanding Staff.
Patterson joined the Black River Technical College team in August 2012 as a mathematics tutor and adjunct mathematics instructor.
Ron accepted the associate director of Student Affairs-Paragould campus position during the summer of 2019 and is currently serving in this capacity.
He holds a bachelor of science in secondary education and master of arts in educational administration from Southeast Missouri State University.
Alicia Ballard is the 2021 Academic All-Star for ASUN. She began taking classes with ASUN through distance learning and has now completed 28 hours toward her AA degree
Ballard has helped to mentor other young women starting college, all while working and raising her children. After graduation, Alicia plans to pursue a social work degree at A-State.
Aaron Bradley was named the BRTC Academic All-Star. He will complete his associate of arts degree in December 2021. While at BRTC, he has made the President’s List or the Dean’s List every semester.
Bradley plans to complete a bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Arkansas Little Rock.
Shane Baldwin was recognized as the BRTC Outstanding Alumni.
He graduated from BRTC’s Law Enforcement Training Academy then completed the structural ateel and pipe welding program. He continued his education at ASU Jonesboro, earning a bachelor of science.
He is now the mechanical superintendent for Thompson Construction Group at Big River Steel in Osceola.
The ASUN Outstanding Alumni was Dr. Katlyn Steimel.
She came to ASUN as a concurrent student graduating from Newport High School and earning her an associate’s degree from ASUN in 2010m.
Steimel obtained her bachelor of science in biology at A-State in 2013 and graduated from the accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program in 2015.
She attended the University of Arkansas, obtaining her doctor of nursing practice in 2020. She now serves as as an assistant professor of nursing at A-State.
