LITTLE ROCK— The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has announced its fiscal year 2023 County Courthouse Restoration and Historic Preservation Restoration grants. Between the two grant categories, a total of nearly $3 million will be awarded to 41 grant recipients.
“We are proud to facilitate these resources to preserve and enrich communities across Arkansas,” Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said in the announcement.
The County Courthouse Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes the preservation and continued use of Arkansas’s historic courthouses by providing financial assistance for repair and rehabilitation work. The program is funded by a grant to the AHPP by the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council using Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax funds.
Among the 25 recipients were Craighead County, $93,000 for a partial roof replacement to the Jonesboro Courthouse; Greene County $104,966 to replace the roof; and Jackson County $44,340 for restoration of the south side windows.
The Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes the preservation of Arkansas’s historic resources by providing financial assistance for restoration of historic properties. The program is also funded by proceeds from the Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax.
Among this year’s recipients was the city of Wynne in Cross County, $25,137 for the Wynne Downtown Revitalization, Women’s Progressive Club, concrete steps, doors, windows and roof repair.
Arkansas Heritage Director Jimmy Bryant expanded on the importance of these grants to Arkansas cities and counties.
“AHPP’s County Courthouse Restoration Grants and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants assist the people of Arkansas with the vital task of restoring our historic properties,” Bryant said.
“These properties serve as a source of community pride and a local tie to our state’s history and the importance of historic preservation. The AHPP is part of ensuring that these places remain to tell the story of Arkansas.”
