BLYTHEVILLE — On Nov. 20-21, the Northeast Arkansas Scholarship competition was held at Blytheville High School auditorium.
Seven titles were awarded to area students and $7,500 was awarded in cash scholarships to the college of their choices.
Arkansas Northeastern College and Arkansas State University awarded scholarships to winners, as well. Winners were:
Miss Lights of the Delta 2022 – Anna-Marie Wright, an Oklahoma City University student from Jonesboro. Miss Lights of the Delta Outstanding Teen 2022 – Mae Armstrong, a sophomore in Jacksonville.
Miss Northeast Arkansas 2022 – Izzy Baughn, a Ouachita Baptist University student from Jonesboro. Miss Northeast Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022 – Sophie Puckett, a sophomore in Jonesboro.
Miss Steel Capital 2022 – Piper Stallings, an Arkansas State University student from Jonesboro.
Miss Steel Capital Outstanding Teen 2022 – Shawna Whitehurst, a sophomore in Jonesboro.
Miss Greater Jonesboro 2022 – Erica Parker, an Arkansas State University student from Jonesboro. Miss Greater Jonesboro Outstanding Teen – Ensley Heringer, an eighth grader in Jonesboro.
