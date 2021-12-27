LITTLE ROCK — The membership of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives has announced the names of those elected to its board of directors with terms beginning Jan. 1.
Steven Lamm of Jonesboro and Graycen Bigger of Pocahontas were among the elected.
Lamm is vice president of economic development for Jonesboro Unlimited. He joins the board as an at-large board member. His term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Bigger is executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority. She joins the board representing the First Congressional District with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2023.
Others elected include Chris Murphy and James Reddish both of Little Rock, Bill Rogers of Springdale and Ellie Baker of Magnolia.
