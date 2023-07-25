JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of students included on the chancellor’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0.
Students from Clay, Cross, Jackson and Lawrence counties included are listed by city.
Clay County
Piggott – Emma Graddy and Macey Williams.
Rector – Parker Bucy, Tenlee Dean, Sawyer Hendrix, Kacey Johnson and Kaylee Pence.
Cross County
Cherry Valley – Laynee Burnett, Whitney Daves and Carson Melton.
Hickory Ridge – Christina Jarrett and Ashley Mitchell.
Wynne – Hayden Barnes, Riley Bethell, Jerry Burton, Hayden Curtis, Anna Dallas, Colden Davis, Kyra Dobson, Kourtney Harris, Macey Hurt, Octavia Mason, Trinity Peeler and Levia Taegtmeyer.
Jackson County
Newport – William Keedy, Lacy Shelton, Chelsi Smith, Shelby Taylor and Angela Wade.
Tuckerman – Emily Hagood, Peyton Koller, Kaitlyn Peavy and Shanley Williams.
Lawrence County
Black Rock – Paige Penn and Melinda Wooten.
Imboden – Maddyson Lamb and Macy McCormic.
Smithville – Kory McIntosh.
Walnut Ridge – Emily Brewer, Sarah Jones, Katie Kersey, Alyssa Pettit, Mya Pinkston, Sarah Riggs, Olivia Sloan, Megan Stephens and Zoe Treadaway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.