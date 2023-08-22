JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of students included on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Students from Clay, Cross, Jackson and Lawrence counties included are listed by city.
Clay County
Piggott – Luke Boyd, Rocio Garcia, Ethan Holcomb, Travis Slaughter and Braden Taylor.
Rector – Gabriona Clark, Jacob Johnson and Maddox Trail.
Cross County
Cherry Valley – Justin Coats, Gwyneth Goff, Mary McCay, Celia Robertson and Sharline Vanpelt.
Wynne – Michael Boone, Christina Burnette, Jasi Carns, Carmen Davis, Mallory Forrester, Emily Hale, Clayton Huffaker, Anna Mitchell, Andrew Mohr, Breanna Nichols, Daniel Overholser, Mackenzie Pitts, Diamond Taylor and Emma Thornhill.
Jackson County
Newport – Christopher Burgin, Dimetri Emery, Nathan May, Hannah Miller and Nicholas Sides.
Swifton – Noah Roberson and Lilli Wray.
Tuckerman – Olivia French, Shelby Gardner, Jayden Shannon and Madison Smith.
Lawrence County
Hoxie – Derick Barnes and Sydney Dry.
Powhatan – Ellie Britt, Zachary Caspall and Jerzie McQuay.
Smithville – Trevor Nunnally and Andrew Turner.
Strawberry – Eden Patterson.
Walnut Ridge – Landon Brady, William Coker, Marguerite Gill, Hannah Harper, Mason McGinnis, Kailey Moody and Macy Penn.
