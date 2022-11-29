Area students are ‘Thrown to the Wolves’

Participants in the A-State Delta Center for Economic Development “Thrown to the Wolves” competition held Nov. 19 included (from left) Cailin Jones and Emma Jones, both from Hoxie High School; Aidyan Kattaviravong from The Academies at Jonesboro; Brittni Lyerly and Ambar Orozco, both from Buffalo Island Central; and Bo Cook, Mali Wallace and Lexi Jarrett, all from Cross County High School. Not pictured is Sarah Latham from Hoxie High School.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — High school students from around the area were “Thrown to the Wolves” during a project-based learning challenge presented at the Reng Student Union auditorium on the Arkansas State University campus. The event, held Nov. 19, featured an innovative competition like that found on the television program, “Shark Tank.”

Students from area high schools including Hoxie, Cross County, Buffalo Island Central and The Academies at Jonesboro participated. The contest was organized by A-State’s Delta Center for Economic Development and sponsored by The Solutions Group, Hytrol, Jonesboro Unlimited, NEA Intermodal Authority, Wilson Chamber of Commerce and others.