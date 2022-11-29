Area students are ‘Thrown to the Wolves’

JONESBORO — High school students from around the area were “Thrown to the Wolves” during a project-based learning challenge presented at the Reng Student Union auditorium on the Arkansas State University campus. The event, held Nov. 19, featured an innovative competition like that found on the television program, “Shark Tank.”
Students from area high schools including Hoxie, Cross County, Buffalo Island Central and The Academies at Jonesboro participated. The contest was organized by A-State’s Delta Center for Economic Development and sponsored by The Solutions Group, Hytrol, Jonesboro Unlimited, NEA Intermodal Authority, Wilson Chamber of Commerce and others.
“Students from northeast Arkansas presented an elevator pitch and marketing plan on stage to a panel of judges and a live audience to compete for cash, scholarships, memberships to A-State Innovate, and marketing and manufacturing guidance,” Andrea Allen, executive director of the Delta Center for Economic Development said in the press release.
“Chad Neill, Kristi Pulliam and Manu Nair served as the ‘alphas,’ competition judges tasked to find the best young entrepreneurs to join the pack,” Allen added.
High school sophomores, juniors and seniors from DCED’s 12-county University Center program were eligible to enter the challenge. To prepare, schools were granted access to university assets and expertise. This included an A-State faculty member to mentor students by providing guidance and feedback on their ideas.
“The main goal of this program is to spur a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation among our youth,” Allen said. “Introducing these young people to the resources that we have on campus to help take their big ideas to the next level has been exciting for all of us.”
The competition was conducted over two rounds. The first round was held from Sep. 26-Nov. 5 on the school level.
Students submitted three-minute videos to pitch their ideas. They also created business and marketing plans that were submitted to their schools. Each school chose one winner from their student entries to move forward to the final round, which included a marketing plan pitch before a live audience and, most importantly, the judges. Winners include students from all four schools that participated.
First place went to the team from Cross County High School and their project “OneCut.” Their product is an innovative cutting board made for those who are partially paralyzed or are experiencing limited mobility.
Second-place winners from Buffalo Island Central pitched an idea for “Birdsong Peanut App.” This phone app would enable peanut farmers in the 13 states where Birdsong processing facilities are located to track and deliver their products more accurately and effectively.
Jonesboro High School students took home third place with their app “Jonesboro Experience.” This app would allow users to be more involved in the community by reporting issues to local government, learning about community events, obtaining discounts from local retailers and more.
The honorable mention from this competition went to Hoxie High School and their micro game tracker “The Seeker,” which allows hunters to track their game more efficiently.
