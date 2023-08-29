JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate with associate degrees during spring commencement. Area students earning associate degrees are listed by degree.
Associate of Applied Science, Paramedic
Joshua Cavaness of Paragould.
Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant
Elizabeth Cox of Bono, Haven Robertson of Lake City, Laney Blankenship, Lexie Blanton, Jessica Braddy, Landon Brinkley, Caroline Burrow and Blair Hampton, all of Paragould, Briley Miller of Armorel, Hannah Jones of Manila, Jasmine Starks of Trumann, Elizabeth Holloway of Cherokee Village and Lane Rogers of Hardy.
Associate of General Studies
Ashton Timms of Caraway and Jillian Quintana of Paragould.
Students who satisfactorily complete approximately 50 percent of the requirements for selected bachelor’s degrees may earn an associate degree en route to a four-year degree. For part-time students or students who need to stop out due to personal or extenuating circumstances, the en-route associate degree can be a valuable intermediate goal, bridging the period between matriculation and the completion of a four-year baccalaureate degree.
Associate of Arts en route
Kaylee Pence of Rector, Sarah Purcell of Paragould, Kaden Francis of Hoxie and Clarissa Cline of Harrisburg.
Associate of Science en route
William Vallance of Corning, Catherine Hill of Piggott, Haley Roberson of Bay, Melanie Ferguson of Bono, Acacia Bush, Olivia Perry and Hunter Smith, all of Brookland, Clayton Huffaker of Wynne, Callie Newberry, Gabriella Orick, Cara Peeler, Mary Simpson and Jaxon Williams, all of Paragould, Kevin Friar of Newport, Kristen Nunnally of Smithville, Ally Martin of Strawberry, Laura Hall and Alyssa Pettit, both of Walnut Ridge, Airel Bridges of Blytheville, Callie Brister of Joiner, Macy Darby and Hunter Hawkins, both of Manila, Brittany Walker of Osceola, Keragan Gordon of Lepanto, Carson Bishop and Lauryn Johns, both of Trumann, Anna Bailey of Cave City, Madison Gentry and Karisa Phelps, both of Cherokee Village, Kori Dunlap and Whitney Greer, both of Hardy and Kara Wiles of Highland.
