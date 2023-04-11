JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate with associate degrees during fall commencement. Area students earning associate degrees are listed by degree.
Associate of Applied Science
Heidi Lingenfelter of Jonesboro, in occupational therapy assistant.
Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Grace Whitmire of Brookland, Audrey Harris, Carnesia McFarling, Crystal Smith, Irene Wheeley, Jakensia Wilson and Lori A. Woodford, all of Jonesboro, Keirstyn Duke and Tracey Oliver, both of Paragould, Coda Pierce of Walnut Ridge, Karla Ray of Blytheville, Kandise Ford of Gosnell, Hannah Whitmire of Trumann and Dora James of Ash Flat.
Associate of General Studies
Tessa Holcomb and Jeremy Nuckles, both of Brookland, Tristan Myers of Jonesboro, Mary Carden of Wynne and Alyssa Griffin of Blytheville.
Students who satisfactorily complete approximately 50 percent of the requirements for selected bachelor’s degrees may earn an associate degree en route to a four-year degree. For part-time students or students who need to stop out due to personal or extenuating circumstances, the en-route associate degree can be a valuable intermediate goal, bridging the period between matriculation and the completion of a four-year baccalaureate degree.
Associate of Arts, en route
Raven Campbell of Caraway, Piper Stallings and Jessica Stimel, both of Jonesboro, Amber Nailing of Marmaduke, Alexia McChristian of Paragould, Charles Groves of Blytheville and Tanner Tyler of Trumann.
Associate of Science, en route
Bailey Davis of Piggott, Haleigh Baxter, Mackenzie Belding and Leah Bonham, all of Bono, Brayden Fountain, Lauren Hopkins, Scotlyn Osment and Emma Turner, all of Brookland, Breanna McCollum of Caraway, Rachel Belk, Priscilla Bloodworth, Kayla Copeland, James Davis, Aubrey Decker, Corrie Frank, Amayrani Garcia, Katharine Gschwend, Keirstin Hammett, Curtis Harlmo, Kennon Harrington, Kaycee Harris, Katelyn Huber, Daisy Klauder, Isaiah Nortier, Gracie Roark, Tristan Smithee, Mary Straus, Sara Wallace, Alexis Weaver, Derrick Webb, Joanna White, Stephen Williams, Mackenzi Wood and Beau Young, all of Jonesboro, DeLaney Nall of Lake City, Hanah Carle and Laci Dewitt, both of Monette, Patrick Huey of Cherry Valley, Hayden Barnes, Abby Callahan, Carmen Davis and Kourtney Harris, all of Wynne, Makayla Fletcher, Marissa Jett, Desorre Landreth, Allison Stacks and McKenna Timmons, all of Paragould, Lillian Foley of Imboden, Katie Kersey of Walnut Ridge, Rai’Annon Beal, Hannah Hopper, Charlee Hounihan and Alexis Robinson, all of Blytheville, Sydney West of Burdette, Melanie Shannon of Wilson, Emili Mangrum of Lepanto, Nacole Willis of Trumann, Breanna K. Hoffman of Cherokee Village and Kirsten Medlock of Hardy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.