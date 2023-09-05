JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of graduates for the Spring 2023 semester. Students from Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties who earned bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Applied Science
James Avery of Manila in organizational supervision.
Bachelor of Arts
Zachary Chastain of Dyess with honors in economics; Breanna Thacker of Leachville with high honors and Elizabeth Bass of Harrisburg, both in history; Keylee Circle of Cherokee Village with honors in political science; Lurinda Anderson, Jennifer Harris, Taylor Lewis and Teriana McBride, all of Blytheville, Anna Webb of Harrisburg, Angelia Allison of Tyronza with high honors and Candis Winfrey of Pocahontas, all in psychology.
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Tanner Ellis of Blytheville and Serena Hankins of Pocahontas, both in graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies
Sheila Gale, Ashley Lee and Tavyn Smith, all of Blytheville, Andrea English and Richard High, both of Osceola and Rachel Blackwell and Dustin Rose, both of Pocahontas.
Bachelor of Music Education
Juliana Griffith of Pocahontas with high honors, university honors in instrumental music.
Bachelor of Science
Landon Burrow of Joiner with high honors and Kyle Thrasher of Leachville, both in accounting; Karen Smith of Trumann and Paul Adamson, Destiny King and Chase McDonnough, all of Pocahontas, all four in business administration; Haven Ross of Marked Tree in clinical laboratory science; Hannah Hopper of Blytheville with honors and Macy Fields of Weiner, both in communication disorders; Caleb Neal of Harrisburg in creative media production; Coby Hollis of Manila in engineering management systems; Kamryn Scrivner of Wilson in global supply chain management and marketing; McKenzie Owens of Manila with honors, Sarah Adams of Marked Tree with honors and Hannah Carter of Pocahontas with high honors, all in health studies; Carlos Fernandez of Marked Tree in interdisciplinary studies; Abigail Kennedy of Blytheville with high honors, Rylee Graham of Keiser and Christopher Renteria of Leachville, all in marketing; Leo Anguiano of Lepanto with high honors and Hannah Wojcik of Cave City with honors, both in psychology; and Marybeth Byrd of Blytheville and Cameron Pogue of Cherokee Village, both in strategic communications.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Amelia Counts of Cave City honors program in animal science.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Abigail Ryan, Taylor Tiffany and Jordan Zolman, all of Blytheville and Ariana Chandler of Marked Tree, all four in elementary education; Kelley Fiesser of Pocahontas in English; Hannah May of Manila with highest honors in mid-level education; and Audrey Cochran of Dyess and Crystal Nicholson of Ash Flat with honors, both in special education K-12.
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
William Rigsby of Trumann with high honors.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madison Terrell of Blytheville with honors, university honors, Lauren Schwarz of Weiner with honors and Chandler Conyers of Reyno with high honors.
Bachelor of Social Work
Chase Layne Farrish of Wilson, Emily Fisher of Tyronza with honors, Taylor Adams of Ravenden Springs with highest honors, university honors and Mallory Long of Hardy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.