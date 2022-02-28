JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at fall commencement, held Dec. 18 in First National Bank Arena.
Area students earning master’s degrees are listed by degree.
Master of Accountancy:
Allison Sammons of Jonesboro, Colby Dixon and Levi Morris, both of Paragould, and Laura Gaskin of Wynne.
Master of Arts:
Anna Caroline Lee of Paragould, biological sciences; Tyler Wagganer of Blytheville, communication studies; Melissa Bustamante of Paragould, criminal justice; and Josephine Garcia and Logan Victoria Huggins, both of Jonesboro, and Emily Neeley of Cave City, all English.
Master of Arts in Teaching:
Haven Miller of Rector; Feliece Huddleston and Sarah Crawford, both of Bono, Sarah Ball, Kristyn Shatzer, Rebekah Fisher, Lindsay Lewis, Emily Oldman, Stefan Simons and Nathaniel Tiner, all of Jonesboro, Dylan Milligan of Wynne, Melanie Schenk of Paragould, Heather Carey of Black Rock, Kristen Parker of Blytheville, April Doty of Trumann and Taryn Kendrick of Cherokee Village.
Master of Business Administration:
Frederick Prince of Brookland, Mitchell McCarty, Corban Richardson and Eleanor Stafford, all of Jonesboro, and Steven Smith of Blytheville.
Master of Communication Disorders:
Olivia Metzgar and Christine Wilkerson, both of Brookland, Jennifer Giddings, Alexa Grissom, Ashley Honeycutt, Jakara Lockhart, all of Jonesboro, Haylee Barr of Paragould, Madison Sanders of Leachville, Rachel Worsham of Lepanto and Olivia Taylor of Pocahontas.
Master of Engineering Management:
Ahlam Safouhi of Jonesboro.
Master of Public Administration:
Shaneka Brandon, Awura-Esi Fiadjoe, Jennifer Keller and Christina Phillips, all of Jonesboro.
Master of Science:
Valerie Kearny of Jonesboro, biology; Andrea Jones of Jonesboro, college student personnel services; Christy Booth of Caraway, disaster preparedness and emergency management; Whitney Alexander of Parkin and Traci Fortner of Manila, both early childhood services; Robert Clark of Jonesboro, environmental sciences; Chase Sanders of Jonesboro, exercise science; Emily Thompson of Jonesboro, mathematics; and Zachary Morris of Wynne, sports administration.
Master of Science in Agriculture:
Cori Fernandez of Monette and Keith Scoggins of Newport, both general agriculture.
Master of Science in Education:
Amanda Moore of Pocahontas, early childhood education; Lauren Denny of Bay, Amanda Jaques of Imboden, Mary Morgan of Lynn and Stacy Durham of Smithville, all education theory and practice; Preston Despain of Jonesboro, Lafair Hale of State University, Elizabeth Robinson and Seth Wellsted, both of Paragould, Samantha Bergeron of Lynn and Amy Pryor of Manila, all educational leadership; Aaron Hall of Bay, English; Bailey Dunbar of Jonesboro, Taylor Suiter and Brook Zepecki, both of Paragould, Karen Sanford of Bradford and Amy Bailey of Blytheville, all reading; Christina Benbrook of Brookland and Amy Piker of Newport, both school counseling; Amelia Hill and Carla Wilcox, both of Paragould, both Special Education GTC; and Kajavia Woods of Jonesboro, Krystal Smith of Paragould and Vivian Southwell of Manila, all special education K-12.
Master of Science in Engineering:
Rafiue Islam of Jonesboro.
Master of Science in Mass Communications:
Hope McAlee of Jonesboro, radio television.
