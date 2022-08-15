JONESBORO – Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at spring commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating with highest honors. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated with high honors, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated with honors.
Students from Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts
Ashley Thrasher of Walnut Ridge in communication studies; Gavin Dunahoo of Trumann in computer science; Amanda Balentine of Smithville with honors and Krystin Wallace of Walnut Ridge, both in criminology; Kelly Lee of Walnut Ridge with highest honors/honors program and Ryan King of Maynard, both in English; Brody Ridge of Portia in environmental studies; John Lowery of Trumann in political science; Kellie Cooper and Staci McNaughton, both of Strawberry, Jemira Smith of Blytheville and Sarah Watson of Marked Tree, all in psychology; and Madison Stewart of Trumann in theater.
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Chandler Dean Adam of Ash Flat in art.
Bachelor of General Studies
Keitha Huskey of Imboden, Nancy Fletcher and Chloe Johnson, both of Manila, Michael Lepard of Maynard and Brandon Garvin of Warm Spring.
Bachelor of Music
Noah Wright of Ash Flat with high honors and Harrison Bruner of Highland with high honors/honors program.
Bachelor of Music Education
Jerry Goff III of Trumann with honors in instrumental music.
Bachelor of Science
Hayden Dulgar of Ravenden with high honors and Andrew Coker of Walnut Ridge, both in accounting; Rachel Jines of Ravenden, honors program, David Garner III of Blytheville, Whitney Fincher of Dyess with high honors and Keely Moore of Harrisburg, all in biological sciences; Jalisa Johnson of Blytheville, Taylor Willis of Manila with high honors, Ashton Jones of Trumann, Konnor Mulock of Pocahontas and Megan Jared of Hardy with high honors, all in business administration; Reygan Brothers of Walnut Ridge, McKinley Carr of Blytheville with high honors, Londyn Smith of Pocahontas and Maddison Verser of Evening Shade, all in communication disorders; David Thomas Jr. of Blytheville and Chase Cook of Trumann, both in computer and information technology; Christian Booker of Manila in computer science; Joshua Pruett of Blytheville with high honors in creative media production; Laura Rivera of Harrisburg with honors in dietetics; Sydney Lane of Keiser with highest honors/honors program and Presley Pierce of Manila, both in exercise science; Brock Elliott and Alexander Holifield, both of Blytheville, and Charles Belew of Manila, all in finance; Cameron Willoughby of Marked Tree with honors in health studies; Makenzie Rone of Pocahontas, Emily Evans of Hardy and Brittany Kunkel of Poughkeepsie with high honors/honors program, all in interdisciplinary studies; Guy Lemmons and Katlyne Patrick, both of Walnut Ridge, and Olivia Luttrell of Blytheville, all in marketing; Christine Miyawa of Pocahontas in multimedia journalism and psychology; Jayden Moody of Walnut Ridge, Jenna Elizabeth McCullar of Etowah and Anna Chaplain of Fisher, both with high honors/honors program, all in psychology; Kelly Lee of Walnut Ridge with highest honors/honors program in strategic communications; and Paige Brewer of Walnut Ridge with high honors in wildlife, fisheries and conservation.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Hayden Quinn Andrews of Walnut Ridge and Dalton Hitchcock of Manila, both in agricultural business; Mckenzie Hankins of Hoxie in animal science and Andrew Schwarz of Weiner in plant and soil science.
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Zachary Maddox of Lepanto.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Austin C. Phelan of Trumann in business technology; Elliott Jaxson Bender, Naomi Eskridge, Lindy Drum and Mary Gardner, all of Harrisburg, Kaylee Parrish of Marked Tree and Cassidy Rose Snyder of Trumann, all in elementary education; Abby Frisby with highest honors and Alecea Rathbun with honors/university honors, both of Trumann, and RaLynnda March of Cave City with honors, all in English; James Williams Sr. of Marked Tree in physical education; and Drew Edwards of Manila and Somer Carter of Weiner with honors, both in special education.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jessica Stevens of Black Rock with high honors/honors program, Rosemary Bennett of Hoxie, Kacey Wood of Luxora, Gracyn Smith of Manila with high honors, Abagail Gatlin of Lepanto, Whitney S. Holman with honors, Karli Haynes and Livia Moye, all of Trumann, Brittany Pharis of Tyronza with honors/honors program and Bailey Gotte of Cherokee Village with high honors.
Bachelor of Social Work
Haley Danielle Sims of Blytheville, Elizabeth Roach of Manila, Jordan Taylor of Trumann and Elizabeth Bradley of Biggers.
