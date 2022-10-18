JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at summer commencement, held Aug. 12 in First National Bank Arena.
Residents of Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree. Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating with highest honors; those with a 3.8-3.99 GPA graduated with high honors; those with a 3.6-3.79 GPA graduated with honors.
Bachelor of Arts
Laurel Hannah Gaither of Walnut Ridge with high honors/honors program in art; Trevor Hovis of Blytheville in computer science; Stacie Pollard of Blytheville and Emma Hoggard of Pocahontas, both in criminology; and: Erin Haverly of Manila and: Nadja Coleman of Hardy both in psychology.
Bachelor of General Studies
Marlie Hufstedler of Imboden, Taylor Blansett of Tyronza and Angela Scercy and Gaylee Spurlock, both of Ash Flat.
Bachelor of Science
Blake McDaniel of Blytheville in accounting; Reagan Wright and Seth Wyatt, both of Blytheville, and Cassidy Biggers of Weiner, all in business administration; Kelvin Tisdell of Blytheville and Jared Duncan of Harrisburg honors program, both in computer science; Anna Waleszonia of Trumann in exercise science; Alena Ovchinnikova of Trumann with high honors and Gage Guthrie with honors and Ryan Baltz, both of Pocahontas, all in finance; Graham West of Walnut Ridge with honors in mathematics; and Murphy Taber of Trumann in sports management.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Savannah Rose Glass of Blytheville in elementary education, Taylor Crane of Blytheville in mid-level education and Connor Haag of Trumann in physical education.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jeremy Davis of Black Rock, Gina Carter of Trumann and Haley Quest of Pocahontas.
