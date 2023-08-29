JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of graduates for the Spring 2023 semester. Students from Clay, Cross, Jackson and Lawrence counties who earned bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts
Peyton Koller of Tuckerman with honors in communication studies; Summer Romans of Cherry Valley, Taylor Wilson of Wynne and Dimetri Emery of Newport with honors, all in criminology; Kyra Dobson of Wynne with high honors, honors program in history; Bevin Dawson of Cherry Valley with high honors in psychology; and Jason Blackford of Newport in sociology.
Bachelor of General Studies
Laura Brock of Black Rock and Cheryl Englert of Walnut Ridge.
Bachelor of Science
Emma Russom of Corning in accounting; Andrew Mohr of Wynne with honors in accounting and finance; Sydney Gillham of Walnut Ridge with high honors in biological sciences; Nathan May of Newport with honors, honors program in biotechnology; Seth Robinson of Corning, Anna Dallas with honors and Deasha Johnson with high honors, both of Wynne, Christopher Burgin and Warren Smith, both of Newport and Luke Harper of Walnut Ridge, all in Business Administration; Christina Burnette of Wynne in communication disorders; Ellie Britt of Powhatan in creative media production; Noah Roberson of Swifton with honors in engineering management systems; Maddyson Lamb of Imboden with honors in exercise science; Shelby Whitehead of Walnut Ridge in finance; Gabriona Clark of Rector with honors in interdisciplinary studies; Colton Lindsey of Rector and William Stanbery of Colt, both in management; Kaitlyn Peavy of Tuckerman with high honors in psychology; Nicholas Brannan of Rector in sports management; and Victoria Patton of Wynne in strategic communications.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Brydon Hewett of Rector, Guy Smith of Success and Hannah Hammock of Smithville, all in agricultural business.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Chelsi Smith of Newport with honors in elementary education, Sawyer Hendrix of Rector with honors in English and Diamani Davis of Hoxie in physical education.
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Ethan Holcomb of Piggott and Logan Neal of Wynne.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Riley Bethell of Wynne with high honors, honors program, Paige Penn of Black Rock with highest honors and Zoe Treadaway of Walnut Ridge with honors.
Bachelor of Social Work
Whitney Daves of Cherry Valley, Lacy Shelton of Newport with honors and Macy Penn of Walnut Ridge with honors.
