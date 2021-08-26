JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has released the names of student graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
Northeast Arkansas students from outside Craighead and Greene counties are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Applied Science: Chelsea Williams of Blytheville in organizational supervision.
Bachelor of Arts: Noah Brown of Wilson with high honors/honors program in chemistry; Jagger Harness of Trumann and Jacob Ellis and Hunter Hardin with honors, both of Tyronza, all in computer science; Sherell of Wynne, Christopher Pitts of Newport, Ericka Hodge-King of Hoxie, Barbara Howard of Blytheville, Pamela Walker of Osceola and Haley Veteto of Trumann, all in criminology; Alexus Leonard of Corning with honors in English; Drew Calhoun of Corning, Jonathon Campbell of Wynne and Julia Hudspeth of Marked Tree with honors/honors program, all in history; Derrick Morris of Wynne, Olivia M. Cox of Walnut Ridge with high honors/honors program and Tyrell Andrews of Marked Tree, all in political science; Christopher Pitts of Newport, Abby Fears of Walnut Ridge, Regina Gray of Lepanto and Madison Housley of Cherokee Village, all in sociology; and Samuel Scott of Frenchmans Bayou with honors and Katelyn Stanton of Trumann with high honors/honors program, both in theater.
Bachelor of Fine Arts: Katie Lewis of Newport and Jennifer Pearce of Blytheville with honors, both in art, and Amanda Hartley of Wynne with honors, Christinna Holbrook of Imboden, Drake French of Walnut Ridge and Lauren Rose of Pocahontas, all in graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies: Shelby Wardof of Rector, Charles Hylle of Wynne, James Johnson of Hoxie, Sandra Cothran of Blytheville, Haddon Hodge of Joiner, Dona Bell of Osceola, Dakota Purvis of Trumann, Rebekah Whittley of Harrisburg, Melissa Blanton of Weiner, Allison Landreth of Biggers and Amanda Poulsen of Pocahontas with honors.
Bachelor of Music: Julian Green of Swifton.
Bachelor of Music Education: Kyle Allman of Piggott and Kirby Fagan of Trumann, both in instrumental music.
Bachelor of Science: Breanna Chandler of Piggott, Laura Gaskin of Wynne with honors and Olivia Greenwell of Trumann, all in accounting; Garrett Oliver of Grubbs, Mary Veach of Manila, Noah Brown of Wilson with high honors/honors program, and Barkley Sorg and Madalyn Tretenburg, both of Pocahontas, all in biological sciences; James Carlock of Blytheville, Hannah Craig of Trumann, Hannah Kay Hosman of Tyronza and Tyler Presser of Evening Shade, all in business administration; Baylee Phillips of Newport with high honors in clinical laboratory science; Caleigh Murphy of Cherry Valley, Lacy Schulz of Newport with high honors, Kathryn Pankey of Blytheville with high honors, Shyla Clayton-Winneberger of Leachville with honors and Emily Jones of Highland, all in communication disorders; Kyle Neal of Wynne in computer and information technology; Cameron McCormick of Manila and Christopher Lowery of Hardy, both in engineering technology; Melanie Ricker of Corning with honors, Amanda Dalton and Kathryn Woodson, both of Walnut Ridge, Noah Duncan of Harrisburg, Deserae Harris of Trumann and Christopher Sparks of Pocahontas, all in finance; Hannah Simmons of Gosnell with honors and Alexis Smith and Jessica Webb, both of Harrisburg, all in health studies; Jason Smith of Osceola with honors/honors program in management; Georgina Bautista of Piggott with honors in marketing; Devon Witt of Trumann in mathematics; Elizabeth Pruett-Chavez of Greenway, Daika Carter of Swifton, Madison Groves of Blytheville, Kylie DeVries of Harrisburg, Dakota Maggard and Jerry McDoniel, both of Trumann, and Haley Peoples of Maynard with honors/honors program, all in psychology; Brandon Little of Pocahontas in sports management; Avery Bucy of Rector and Olivia Smith of Lepanto, both in strategic communications; and Kelsey Wagster of Greenway and Taylor Fiedor of O'Kean with high honors/honors program, both in wildlife, fisheries and conservation.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture: Taylor Hulett of Swifton with honors/honors program in animal science; Dalton Murray of Rector, Nathan Kent and Samuel Tennyson, both of Newport, Kevin Wright of Hoxie, Kyle Collins of Trumann and Brian Smith of Pocahontas with high honors, all in agricultural business; Miles Gifford of Manila in agricultural studies; and Cole Haywood of Success, Tanner Johnson of Saffell and Blaine Huddleston of Pocahontas, all in plant and soil science.
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering: Jonathan Sorensen of Cave City.
Bachelor of Science in Education: Madison Martin of Pollard, Melissa Guill and Teagan Russell, both of Wynne, both with honors, Jadyn Brown of Newport with high honors, Stefanie Kennedy of Blytheville, Kayla Miller of Marked Tree and Erika Snow-Howard of Pocahontas, all in elementary education; Acklyn Overfield of Amagon in English; Jefferson Grigsby of Trumann in mid-level education; Matison Dean of Rector with high honors in physical education; Morgan Boyd of Trumann in social science; and Alyssa Nichols of Imboden in special education.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Jazzmyne Mills of Piggott with honors, Katelyn Headley of Wynne with honors/honors program, Anna Hackney, Madeline Lewis with high honors/honors program, and Noah Williams, all of Newport, Amanda Barber of Imboden with honors/honors program, Cailyn Long of Blytheville with honors, Amanda Allison of Manila with honors, Michelle Wright of Marked Tree with honors, Jacob Breytspraak and Cydney Gordon, both of Trumann, and Catherine Mann of Pocahontas with honors.
Bachelor of Social Work: Zoe Barker of Wynne with high honors, Emily S. Hollis with high honors and Rachel Rowlett with honors, both of Trumann, Courtney Hardin and Kimberly Hardin, both of Tyronza, both with highest honors, Breeanna Carter, Amber Perkins and Karma Schaechtel, all of Pocahontas, Sabrina Roland of Walnut Ridge, Heather Cook of Blytheville and Reshun Wiggins of Luxora.
