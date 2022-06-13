JONESBORO — Four Arkansas State University alumni were among the 108 physicians that received their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degrees from the New York Institute of Technology of College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.
A-State graduates were Colton Batten of Paragould, Nicole Spurlock Fontenot of Cave City, Batool Mraiyan of Jonesboro and Darby Sparks of Kennett, Mo.
Batten will perform his family medicine residency at UAMS Northwest in Fayetteville.
Fontenot will specialize in diagnostic radiology at Baptist Health System in Memphis. In July, she will begin a transitional year program at Baptist-Desoto in Southaven, Miss.
Mraiyan will continue her medical education in Jonesboro where she will specialize in internal medicine at NEA Baptist Health System.
Sparks will perform her pediatrics residency at the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine in Tulsa.
Additionally, Amor Rivera, a Jonesboro native and Jonesboro High School alumna, served as class president of NYITCOM at A-State’s Class of 2022. Rivera, who earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Arkansas, will begin her residency in obstetrics and gynecology in July at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, Mich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.