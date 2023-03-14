JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at fall commencement, held Dec. 17. Area students earning master’s degrees and graduate certificates are listed by degree.
Master of Accountancy
Kate Islas, Madison Powell and Taylor Willis, all of Jonesboro, and Hayden Dulgar of Ravenden, all in accounting with data analytics.
Master of Arts
Jennifer Reed of Harrisburg in biological sciences, Chadwick Shane Henson of Brookland in criminal justice and Jacelyn McDaniel of Jonesboro in English.
Master of Arts in Teaching
Madison Johnson and Megan Danielle VanderKooi, both of Piggott, April McClelland of Black Oak, Sammie Vowell of Marmaduke, Amy Elkins, Arielle Price and Emilee Higdon, all of Paragould, Faith James of Osceola, Teri Peeler of Trumann and Kayla Holder of Pocahontas.
Master of Business Administration
Caleb McBeth of Brookland and Elizabeth Barton, Ziad El Khatib and Emily Owen, all of Jonesboro.
Master of Communication Disorders
McKenzie Heslep, Jenna Hodges, Robert Hudson, Taylor Kifer, Hope Lemmons, Paige McCord, Andria Mullins, Gabrielle Pennington and Ashley Pyeatt, all of Jonesboro, Jade Williams of Lake City, Jasmine Goode and Avery Uthoff, both of Monette, Caleigh VanHouten of Cherry Valley, Tori Summitt of Paragould, Lacy Schulz of Newport, Kathryn Pankey of Blytheville, Megan Orr of Harrisburg and Jaycee Creecy of Trumann.
Master of Engineering Management
Mahdi Alnakhli of Jonesboro.
Master of Public Administration
Lonell Macon of State University.
Master of Science
Grace McCartha of Jonesboro, Emily Field of State University and Geoffrey Payne of Paragould, all in biology; Allysa Weaver of Jonesboro and Rachel Steele of Walnut Ridge, both in college student personnel services; Dongmin Song of Jonesboro in computer science; Kharisma Tride-Cunigan of Osceola in early childhood services Rush Evans of Jonesboro in environmental sciences; Teisha Bagwell and Jennifer Hannah, both of Jonesboro, both in media management; Leslie Miles and Karen R. Sanders, both of Jonesboro, both in sports administration; Zachary Ellenburg of Jonesboro in statistics; and Valerie Fielder of Jonesboro in strategic communication.
Master of Science in Agriculture
Brittany Deanna Barnes of Jonesboro, Richard Pickett of Wynne and Shawna Emmons of Paragould, all in general agriculture.
Master of Science in Education
Tiffany Gibson of Bay, Jason Roark of Paragould and Teri Lynn Long of Blytheville, all in curriculum and instruction; Alyssa Phipps of Jonesboro and Sheena Moss of Paragould, both in early childhood education; Madison Haley of Rector and Anna Collins of Brookland, both in education theory and practice; Chris Brantley of Piggott, Steven Sanders of Caraway, Tyson Bradley and Dustin Dearman, both of Jonesboro, Mitchell Weber of Paragould and Christian Helms of Pocahontas, all in educational leadership; Lauren Balch of Jonesboro and Gabrielle Darnell and Tarah Ramsey, both of Paragould, all in reading; Candice Long of Newport in school counseling; Shawna Talley of Newport in special education, gifted talented and creative; and Allison Catt of Piggott, Bridgette Branson of Rector, Jennifer Allen and Callie Clark, both of Leachville, and Amelia Nash of Trumann, all in special education K-12.
Master of Science in Mass Communications
Matthew Smothers of Jonesboro in journalism.
Graduate Certificates
Dongmin Song of Jonesboro in cyber security and high-performance computing and Nicholas Graves of Jonesboro in high-performance computing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.