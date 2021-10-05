JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently released the names of those students graduating for the summer of 2021.
Area students who received master’s degrees are listed by degree.
Master of Science-Education:
Rachel Dunbar and Buffey Knight, both of Jonesboro, both in curriculum and instruction; Tabitha Kinnard of Piggott and Nicole Yarbrough of Wilson, both in early childhood education; Jared Halbert of Jonesboro in education theory and practice; Whitney Hall of Rector, Joseph Beck, Hunter Durham, Deja Evans, Sebastien Isom and Tiffany Thrash, all of Jonesboro, John Hestand, Larissa Newman and Isaiah Ritter, all of Paragould, Joseph Roberts of Tuckerman, Zachary Birmingham of Manila and Aaron Ballew of Trumann, all in educational leadership; Mindy Lynn of Rector in English; Andrea Nanney of Piggott, Lauren Powell and Danielle Wilson, both of Jonesboro, and Emily Walton of Harrisburg, all in reading; Taytem Lorenzana and Shatel Gaines, both of Jonesboro, both in school counseling; and Mitzi Young of Jonesboro, Brittany Brown of Wynne, Emily Newell of Marmaduke, Audra Nailling and Austin Neldon, both of Paragould, and MaeDella Hopcroft of Pocahontas, all in special education/ GTC.
Master of Business Administration:
Tiaan Steenkamp of Jonesboro.
Master of Science:
Jennifer Terry of Jonesboro in biology; Timothy Bevly, Sharon Brown and Brittany Reeves, all of Jonesboro, and Ashley Garner of Paragould, all in college student personnel services; Mitchell Clay, Chao He and Sachleen Singh, all of Jonesboro, all in computer science; Gianna Confer of Jonesboro in disaster preparedness and emergency management; Breanna Miller and JeLynn Tatum, both of Jonesboro, and Ashlyn Raines of Marmaduke, all in exercise science; Elisabeth Flowers, Nathaniel McVay and Cristian Robles, all of Jonesboro, and Michael Russell of Blytheville, all in sports administration; Yu Zhang of Jonesboro in statistics; and James Hollywood III and Abby Harris, both of Jonesboro, both in strategic communications.
Master of Science-Agriculture:
Kassandra Riley of Jonesboro in general agriculture.
Master of Arts:
Danielle Webb of Trumann in criminal justice; Jessica Huffmaster of Paragould in English; Phoebe Warren of Jonesboro in heritage studies; and William Younger of Paragould in History.
Master of Athletic Training:
Laura Lynn of Paragould.
