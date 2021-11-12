JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has released the names of those students receiving associate’s and specialist’s degrees and certifications for the summer of 2021.
Area students outside Craighead County are listed by degree or certification.
Applied Science:
Summer Johnson of Cherry Valley, Katie McCrary and Cora Montgomery, both of Paragould, Emma Drennin of Newport, Sidney McMullin of Trumann and Mallory Wilson of Pocahontas, all as occupational therapy assistants.
Applied Science-Nursing:
Maria Ball of Wynne, Caleb Faulkner and Megan Howe, both of Paragould, Brooke McGee of Tuckerman, Elizabeth Wheeler of Walnut Ridge and Emily Miller of Trumann.
Associate of Arts:
Enoch Anglin of Hoxie and Olevia Dunman of Keiser, both en route to bachelor’s degrees.
Certifications:
Diana Lavene Rice of Pocahontas, certificate of proficiency in bone densitometry, Larry Vinson of Paragould certificate program in clinical mental health counseling, Katelynn Miller of Ash Flat, certificate of proficiency in computed tomography, Drew Calhoun of Corning, certificate of proficiency, digital humanities; and Kurby Daugherity of Wynne and Diana Rice of Pocahontas, both certificates of proficiency in radiologic sciences administration.
General Studies:
Julie Ponce of Blytheville, Ashley Wood of Joiner and Megan Reynolds of Trumann.
Associate of Science:
Lakendra Lyons of Wynne, Keirstyn Duke, Glenn Fitzgerald and Anastasia West, all of Paragould; Derick Barnes and Diamani Davis, both of Hoxie, Trenton Thomas of Manila, Drake Jumper, Spencer McCorkle and Adrianna Patterson, all of Trumann, Dakota Harris of Tyronza, Gage Guthrie of Pocahontas and Staci McNaughton of Strawberry, all en route to bachelor’s degrees.
Specialist in Education:
Callie Danielle Moore of Wynne, Madison Ritter of Beech Grove, Timothy Richmond of Newport, Allison Arnold of Tuckerman, Hunter Wayne Bryan of Manila, Cody Wallis and Bridgette Barnes, both of Trumann, and Jordan Gardner, all in educational leadership.
