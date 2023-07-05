FAYETTEVILLE — More than 900 undergraduates earned degrees May 12 from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas during commencement ceremonies in Bud Walton Arena.
Craighead County students included in the graduation were Quinn Black of Bono with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Emma Edgar of Jonesboro who earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminology, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Mitchell Holland of Jonesboro earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology, Clay Covington of Jonesboro earned a Bachelor of Arts in studio art, Mariano Anchondo of Jonesboro earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and Allie Barre of Jonesboro earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication.
Sabrina Kellett of Paragould earned a Bachelor of Science in biology. She also graduated with departmental honors from the Fulbright College Honors Program, which requires students to complete a minimum of 12 hours of honors coursework in their undergraduate career and complete undergraduate research. Other Paragould graduates were Robert Thompson with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and Kinley Prichard with a Bachelor of Arts in communication. Annabel Glover of Tyronza also earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication.
London Parsons of Wynne earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Garrett Sherman of Wynne earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and Samuel Brown of Wynne earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Derek Mullins of Ash Flat earned a Bachelor of Science in physics, while Morgan Russell of Blytheville and Brenna Baltz of Pocahontas both earned Bachelor of Science degrees in biology.
