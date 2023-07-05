FAYETTEVILLE — More than 900 undergraduates earned degrees May 12 from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas during commencement ceremonies in Bud Walton Arena.

Craighead County students included in the graduation were Quinn Black of Bono with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Emma Edgar of Jonesboro who earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminology, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Mitchell Holland of Jonesboro earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology, Clay Covington of Jonesboro earned a Bachelor of Arts in studio art, Mariano Anchondo of Jonesboro earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and Allie Barre of Jonesboro earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication.