POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the names of students graduating on its campuses during the fall 2021 semester. Many of these students received multiple degrees and certifications.
Graduates in Mississippi and Sharp counties earning associate degrees included:
Mississippi County – Allison Swanson of Blytheville, Fileesha Hutton of Leachville, Stephanie Counts of Manila and Casey Ainsworth and Hunter Taylor, both of Osceola.
Sharp County – Savanna Shipman of Hardy.
Students in Mississippi, Sharp, Cross, Poinsett and Jackson counties earning certifications only included:
Mississippi County – Zackary Phillips of Blytheville, Jessica Brown, Gabriela Contreras and Collin Eaton, all of Leachville, and Jeremy Wilbanks and Timothy Myatt Jr., both of Manila.
Sharp County – Shaina Whitkanack of Ash Flat, Josh Moore, Kelsey Lee and Britny Rees, all of Hardy, and Mary Randall and Sarah Saxton, both of Williford.
Cross County – Chase Allen, Christopher Pierce, Ana Stewart and Stephen Williford, all of Wynne.
Poinsett County – Noel Harsson of Marked Tree and Kayla Gilley of Trumann.
Jackson County – Stacy Rogers and Christopher Stump, both of Newport.
