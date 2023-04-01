JONESBORO — Students on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The list includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Students recognized from Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties are listed by county.
Lawrence
Michelle Brock of Alicia; Melinda Wooten of Black Rock; Derick Barnes, Diamani Davis, Sydney Dry, Chase Ervin, Kaden Francis and Caroline Whitmire, all of Hoxie; Lillian Foley of Imboden; Ellie Britt, Zachary Caspall and Jerzie McQuay, both of Powhatan; Shawnna Chapman of Ravenden; Kory McIntosh and Kristen Nunnally, both of Smithville; Tyler Murphy and Eden Patterson, both of Strawberry; and Juliaann Fisher, Sydney Gillham, Brittany Mullen and Zoe Treadaway, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi
Lillian Miller of Armorel; Mayson Carr, Allison Carter, Madison Ciepiela, Hailey Hopper, Hannah Hopper, Summer Jones, Ashley Lee, Madison Terrell and Jernal Woods, all of Blytheville; Sydney West of Burdette; Clayton Baker and Zachary Chastain, both of Dyess; Haleigh Jackson of Leachville; Alissa DeLong, Charles Dixon, Coby Hollis, Jessica Parrish, Lauren Rush, Kasidy Tate and Trenton Thomas, all of Manila; Sara Ford, David Tucker and Brittany Walker, all of Osceola; and Mallory Goble of Wilson.
Poinsett
Elizabeth Bass, Caleb Brown, Saber Brown, Kloey Harlson, Anna Horton, Hannah Johns, Kaygan Muse, Robert Rowland, Lilly Shepherd and Ansley Wixson, all of Harrisburg; Emili Mangrum and Leo Tapia Anguiano, both of Lepanto; Sarah Adams of Marked Tree; Melissa Cook, Lauren Craig, Sydney Greenwell, Jayda Halfacre, Lauryn Johns, Erica Morales, Adrianna Patterson, William Rigsby, Kiefer Scott, Gabrielle Sutterfield, Tanner Tyler and Jenny Walton, all of Trumann; Angelia Allison and Sarah Lard, both of Tyronza; and Olivia Ball, Gia Nghiep Hoang, Alexis Hutchison and Lauren Schwarz, all of Weiner.
Randolph
Amber Manning, Connor Manning, Katie Radcliff and Jayden Seawel, all of Maynard; Jared Baltz, Dawson Chester, Kelley Fiesser, Lindsey Gazaway, Juliana Griffith, Madelyn Hart, Corbin Kottmeier, Chase McDonnough, Emily McMullin, Abagail McQuary, Josslynn Thompson, DeAnna Walker and Candis Winfrey, all of Pocahontas; and Chandler Conyers of Reyno.
Sharp
Anna Bailey and Hannah Wojcik, both of Cave City, Breanna Hoffman of Cherokee Village, Parker Dillard of Hardy and Kara Wiles of Highland.
