JONESBORO — Students on the chancellor’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
Students included from Clay, Cross, Greene and Jackson counties are listed by county.
Clay:
Cole Bolen of Corning, Emma Graddy of Piggott and Parker Bucy, Tenlee Dean, Kacey Johnson, Blake Larue and Kaylee Pence, all of Rector.
Cross:
Ethan Cook, Whitney Daves, Patrick Davis, Sara Johnson, Carson Melton and Celia Robertson, all of Cherry Valley, Christina Jarrett of Hickory Ridge and Seth Bachman, Hayden Barnes, Riley Bethell, Hayden Curtis, Colden Davis, Kyra Dobson, Noah Haney, Emily Hirons, Deasha Johnson, Trinity Peeler and Levia Taegtmeyer, all of Wynne.
Greene:
Lauren Fry of Beech Grove, Savannah Campbell, Amber Nailling and Emily Pillow, all of Marmaduke, and Courtney Babcock, Cole Brengard, Alexis Brewer, Joshua Caldwell, Vanessa Carmer, Jackson Carr, Emma Copeland, Katelynn Copeland, Jacob Cupples, Collin Daniel-Steele, Taylor Drew, Kamden Duty, Abbey Edrington, Tralee Ellington, Emma Farmer, Bayleigh Freeman, Samuel Freeman, Dalton Fulbright, David Harris, Cole Hines, Hayley Hobbs, Alana Holloway, Trace Huckabay, Mishka Jeevan, Marissa Jett, Olivea Jett, Brianna Jordan, Kyla Kelley, Desorre Landreth, Thomas Lane, Nathaniel Leblanc, Judy Masterson, Ashtin McCurley, Alexis Mckenzie, Sadie Millay, Cody Nelson, Joshua Nelson, Jessica Newberry, Elizabeth Noel, Hallee Oden, Cara Peeler, Sarah Purcell, Ashlynne Rippy, Ashley Russom, Amy Shollenbarger, Austin Shultz, Morgan Sweeney, Madison Symons, Michaela Tallmadge, Jessie Thompson, Shelby Thompson, Jasmine Tran, Emily Trosper, Katelynn Waddell, Eli Wallace, Anastasia West, Jordan Wicker, Kaitlin Williams and Fisher Wood, all of Paragould.
Jackson:
William Keedy, Nathan May, Lacy Shelton, Kayla Stanley, Angela Wade and Karlee Welsh, all of Newport, Sydney Smith of Swifton and Olivia French, Emily Hagood and Kaitlyn Peavy, all of Tuckerman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.