JONESBORO — Students on the chancellor’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
Students from Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties included are listed by county.
Lawrence:
Paige Penn of Black Rock, Peyton Evans of Lynn, Kelly Curtis of Ravenden and Landon Brady, Dagan Lillard, Mason McGinnis, Macy Penn, Alyssa Pettit, Jonathan Petty, Mya Pinkston and Noah Roark, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi:
Haley Atchley, Airel Bridges, Jordan Buck, Gabrielle Holifield, Lindsay Holifield, Abigail Kennedy and April White, all of Blytheville, Karime Corona and Mary Fincher, both of Dyess, Landon Burrow of Joiner, Rylee Graham and Samantha Stevens, both of Keiser, Hallie Brown, Meagan Lawrence and Breanna Thacker, all of Leachville, Connor Gray of Luxora, Daley Belew, Callie Cater, Ashtyn Colinger, Hannah May, McKenzie Owens, Madison Palmer, Kaitlyn Ruddick and Carter Walker, all of Manila, and Victoria Beckett of Osceola.
Poinsett:
Montana Shelley of Fisher, Sarah Duffy, Isabella How and Anna Wallace, all of Harrisburg; Lydia Neely of Lepanto, Maggie Hurt, Logan Smith and Sierra Tacker, all of Marked Tree, Rachel Bell, Anna Bishop, Lydia Bishop, Baylee Bowers, Jimmy Dye, Hannah Jones, Jana Morgan and Jasmine Poole, all of Trumann, Shelby Tacker of Tyronza and Chance Ferrell of Weiner.
Randolph:
Alicia Martin of Biggers, Faith Banks, Allie Barnes, Rachel Blackwell, Hannah Carter, Catherine Couch, Dani Dean, Savannah Johnson, Ashlyn King, Bryn McDonnough, Kiri McMann, Madalyn Tretenburg and Garrett Wern, all of Pocahontas, Taylor Adams of Ravenden Springs and Gracie Amick of Warm Springs.
Sharp:
Alexis Himschoot and Crystal Nicholson, both of Ash Flat, Karisa Phelps, Rain Pillow and Jeannette Strano, all of Cherokee Village, Colby Hopkins of Evening Shade and Rebecca Skinner of Hardy.
