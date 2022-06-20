JONESBORO — The chancellor’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Arkansas State University has been announced. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
Students from Clay, Cross, Greene, Jackson and Lawrence counties are listed by county.
Clay County
Emma Graddy of Piggott, and Kiersten Gardner, Sawyer Hendrix, Kacey Johnson and Sydney Wofford, all of Rector.
Cross County
Whitney Daves, Bevin Dawson and Patrick Huey, all of Cherry Valley; Hannah Morris of Colt; Christina Jarrett of Hickory Ridge; and Riley Bethell, Christina Burnette, Victoria Cartillar, Kyra Dobson, Victoria Geisler, Noah Haney, Allyson Hicks, Emily Hirons, Peyton Lace, Bethany Niswonger, Daniel Overholser, Trinity Peeler and Levia Taegtmeyer, all of Wynne.
Jackson County
Chesney Dennis, Dimetri Emery, Sanna Griffith, Lacey Guthrie, Tiffany Miller, Kayla Stanley and Angela Wade, all of Newport; Sydney Smith and Zane Smith, both of Swifton; and Jennifer Critcher, Emily Hagood and Kaitlyn Peavy.
Greene County
Students from Paragould are listed alphabetically:
A-D: Trevor Bateman, Heather Benge, Azaria Boggs, Hannah Bridger, Kyler Brinkley, Lashae Brock, Joshua Caldwell, Jackson Carr, Kaylee Collins, Taylor Drew and Kamden Duty.
E-H: Abbey Edrington, Tralee Ellington, Makayla Fletcher, Bailey Gladish, Rebekah Gramling, Jacy Harris, Ryan Hartness, Braden Hatley, Anna Henson and Andrew Hyde.
I-M: Brandon Jackson, Mackenzie Jamison, AnnElise Jarrett, Gage Johnson, Brianna Jordan, Kyla Kelley, Desorre Landreth, Luke Landrum, Judy Masterson, Ashtin McCurley and Brett Murdie.
N-R: Chasity Neal, Jessica Newberry, Elizabeth Noel, Larianna Norwood, Hallee Oden, Emilee Owen, Cara Peeler, Morgan Phillips, Markus Pillow, Sarah Purcell, Blayre Rice, Hannah Risker and Jamie Rooker.
S-Z: Keaton Sheppard, Austin Shultz, Tammy Smith, Madison Symons, Michaela Tallmadge, Jessie Thompson, Brandi Tinsley, Rachel Tinsley, Emily Trosper, Eli Wallace, Isabel Wallace, Isaac White, Abigail Wilcox, Aspin Williams and Jaxon Williams.
Other students from Greene County included Lauren Fry of Beech Grove, and Natalie Lentz and Amber Nailling, both of Marmaduke.
Lawrence County
Paige Penn and Jessica Stevens, both of Black Rock; Derick Barnes and Sydney Dry, both of Hoxie; Skylia Lester and Macy McCormic, both of Imboden; Zachary Caspall of Powhatan; Hayden Dulgar of Ravenden; Kellie Cooper and Staci McNaughton, both of Strawberry; and Paige Brewer, Reygan Brothers, Laurel Gaither, Sydney Gillham, Kelly Lee, Jayden Moody, Adam Patterson, Macy Penn, Jonathan Petty, Mya Pinkston, Megan Stephens, Zoe Treadaway, Graham West and Candis Winfrey, all of Walnut Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.