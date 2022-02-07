JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has recently released the names of students included on its chancellor’s list for the 2021 fall semester. The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a perfect grade point average of 4.0.
Students from Mississippi County included on the list, by city were:
Blytheville – Mckinley Carr, Madison Ciepiela, Emma Haskins, Jacob Pruett and Joshua Pruett.
Dyess – Zachary Chastain, Audrey Cochran, Mary Fincher and Whitney Fincher.
Gosnell – Taylor Crane and Gabrielle Holifield.
Joiner – Landon Burrow.
Keiser – Sydney Lane.
Leachville – Meagan Love and Rebecca Price.
Manila – Carlee Bird, Alissa DeLong, Drew Edwards, Erin Haverly, Hannah May, Madison Palmer, Gracyn Smith and Trenton Thomas.
Students from Poinsett County included, by city were:
Cherry Valley – Celia Robertson.
Fisher – Anna Chaplain, Layne Shelley and Montana Shelley.
Harrisburg – Keely Curtis, Lindy Faulkner, Korey Graves, Ethan Henry, Meaghan Henry, Anna Horton, Kaygan Muse, Emily Newcomb, Anna Wallace, Marcy Wallace and Ansley Wixson.
Lepanto – Leo Tapia Anguiano.
Marked Tree – Sarah Adams.
Trumann – Alecea Rathbun, William Rigsby, Cassidy Snyder, Emma Turner and Tanner Tyler.
Weiner – Somer Carter.
