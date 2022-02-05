JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has recently released the names of students included on its chancellor’s list for the 2021 fall semester. The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a perfect grade point average of 4.0.
Students from Jackson County included on the list, by city were:
Newport – Sanna Griffith, Nicholas Sides, Chelsi Smith, Christina Smith and Tabatha Steingrubey.
Swifton – Sydney Smith and Zane Smith.
Tuckerman – Jennifer Critcher, Emily Hagood and Kaitlyn Peavy.
Students from Lawrence County included, by city were:
Black Rock – Paige Penn and Jessica Stevens.
Hoxie – Sydney Dry.
Imboden – Maddyson Lamb.
Powhatan – Zachary Caspall.
Ravenden – Hayden Dulgar and Kristen Laky.
Smithville – Kory McIntosh.
Strawberry – Kellie Cooper and Staci McNaughton.
Walnut Ridge – Paige Brewer, Laurel Gaither, Kelly Lee, Macy Penn, Jonathan Petty, Megan Stephens, Graham West and Candis Winfrey.
Students from Randolph County included, by city were:
Pocahontas – Faith Banks, Allie Barnes, Hannah Carter, Dawson Chester, Catherine Couch, Gage Guthrie, Bryn McDonnough, Kiri McMann, Josslynn Thompson and DeAnna Walker.
Ravenden Springs – Taylor Donner and Sarah Wikowsky.
