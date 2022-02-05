JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has recently released the names of students included on its chancellor’s list for the 2021 fall semester. The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a perfect grade point average of 4.0.

Students from Jackson County included on the list, by city were:

Newport – Sanna Griffith, Nicholas Sides, Chelsi Smith, Christina Smith and Tabatha Steingrubey.

Swifton – Sydney Smith and Zane Smith.

Tuckerman – Jennifer Critcher, Emily Hagood and Kaitlyn Peavy.

Students from Lawrence County included, by city were:

Black Rock – Paige Penn and Jessica Stevens.

Hoxie – Sydney Dry.

Imboden – Maddyson Lamb.

Powhatan – Zachary Caspall.

Ravenden – Hayden Dulgar and Kristen Laky.

Smithville – Kory McIntosh.

Strawberry – Kellie Cooper and Staci McNaughton.

Walnut Ridge – Paige Brewer, Laurel Gaither, Kelly Lee, Macy Penn, Jonathan Petty, Megan Stephens, Graham West and Candis Winfrey.

Students from Randolph County included, by city were:

Pocahontas – Faith Banks, Allie Barnes, Hannah Carter, Dawson Chester, Catherine Couch, Gage Guthrie, Bryn McDonnough, Kiri McMann, Josslynn Thompson and DeAnna Walker.

Ravenden Springs – Taylor Donner and Sarah Wikowsky.