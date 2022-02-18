JONESBORO — Students on the dean’s list for fall 2021 at Arkansas State University have been announced.
The dean’s list includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99.
Clay County students included, listed by hometown, are:
Corning – Abby Bauschlicher and Will Scobey.
Peach Orchard – Drue Krauss.
Piggott – Valerie Bowen, Luke Boyd, Presley Tullos and Maggie Williams.
Rector – Amber Beck, Zoey Blount, Parker Bucy, Gabriona Clark, Sawyer Hendrix and Blake Larue.
Cross County students included are:
Cherry Valley – Bevin Dawson, Aurora Greenhaw, Emma McKnight and Summer Romans.
Colt – Hannah Morris.
Wynne – Ashlan Ball, Anna Dallas, Thomas Griggs, Kourtney Harris, Nathan Hartley, Emily Hirons, Kathleen Jumper, Andrew Mohr, Robert Mohr, Whitney Taylor and My Ni Van.
Jackson County students included are:
Bradford – Amy Whitener.
Newport – Alexis Bradley, Aggie Dawson, Chesney Dennis, Madison Driver, Nathan May and Angela Wade.
Swifton – Noah Roberson.
Tuckerman – Jennifer Bradley, Olivia French and Peyton Koller.
