JONESBORO — Students on the dean’s list for fall 2021 at Arkansas State University have been announced.

The dean’s list includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99.

Clay County students included, listed by hometown, are:

Corning – Abby Bauschlicher and Will Scobey.

Peach Orchard – Drue Krauss.

Piggott – Valerie Bowen, Luke Boyd, Presley Tullos and Maggie Williams.

Rector – Amber Beck, Zoey Blount, Parker Bucy, Gabriona Clark, Sawyer Hendrix and Blake Larue.

Cross County students included are:

Cherry Valley – Bevin Dawson, Aurora Greenhaw, Emma McKnight and Summer Romans.

Colt – Hannah Morris.

Wynne – Ashlan Ball, Anna Dallas, Thomas Griggs, Kourtney Harris, Nathan Hartley, Emily Hirons, Kathleen Jumper, Andrew Mohr, Robert Mohr, Whitney Taylor and My Ni Van.

Jackson County students included are:

Bradford – Amy Whitener.

Newport – Alexis Bradley, Aggie Dawson, Chesney Dennis, Madison Driver, Nathan May and Angela Wade.

Swifton – Noah Roberson.

Tuckerman – Jennifer Bradley, Olivia French and Peyton Koller.