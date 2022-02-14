JONESBORO – Students on the dean’s list for fall 2021 at Arkansas State University have been announced.
The dean’s list includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99.
Lawrence County students included, listed by hometown, are:
Black Rock – Morgan Treece.
Hoxie – Derick Barnes and Chase Ervin.
Imboden – Kylee Crotts, Lillian Foley and Macy McCormic.
Walnut Ridge – Reygan Brothers, Juliaann Fisher, Mya Pinkston and Zoe Treadaway.
Randolph County students included are:
Biggers – Elizabeth Bradley and Alyson Edington.
Pocahontas – Ryan Baltz, Kelley Fiesser, Lindsey Gazaway, Juliana Griffith, Emma Hoggard, Abigail Kingery, Haley Quest and Rebecca Rakoczy.
Reyno – Chandler Conyers.
Sharp County students included are:
Cave City – Ralynnda March and Hannah Wojcik.
Cherokee Village – Keylee Circle, Aliyah Durham, Elizabeth Holloway and Jeannette Strano.
Evening Shade – Colby Hopkins.
Hardy – Emily Evans, Megan Jared and Brittany Todd.
