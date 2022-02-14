JONESBORO – Students on the dean’s list for fall 2021 at Arkansas State University have been announced.

The dean’s list includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99.

Lawrence County students included, listed by hometown, are:

Black Rock – Morgan Treece.

Hoxie – Derick Barnes and Chase Ervin.

Imboden – Kylee Crotts, Lillian Foley and Macy McCormic.

Walnut Ridge – Reygan Brothers, Juliaann Fisher, Mya Pinkston and Zoe Treadaway.

Randolph County students included are:

Biggers – Elizabeth Bradley and Alyson Edington.

Pocahontas – Ryan Baltz, Kelley Fiesser, Lindsey Gazaway, Juliana Griffith, Emma Hoggard, Abigail Kingery, Haley Quest and Rebecca Rakoczy.

Reyno – Chandler Conyers.

Sharp County students included are:

Cave City – Ralynnda March and Hannah Wojcik.

Cherokee Village – Keylee Circle, Aliyah Durham, Elizabeth Holloway and Jeannette Strano.

Evening Shade – Colby Hopkins.

Hardy – Emily Evans, Megan Jared and Brittany Todd.