JONESBORO — Students on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The list includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Students recognized from Clay, Cross, Greene and Jackson counties are listed by county.
Clay
Ella Scobey of Corning; Luke Boyd, Ryan Featherston, Ryker Little and Braden Taylor, all of Piggott; and Gabriona Clark, Sawyer Hendrix and Maddox Trail, all of Rector.
Cross
Justin Coats, Gwyneth Goff, Rhylee Hess, Sebastien Mitchell and Sharline Vanpelt, all of Cherry Valley, and Christina Burnette, Jerry Burton, Abby Callahan, Hunter Carper, Anna Dallas, Carmen Davis, Mallory Forrester, Victoria Geisler, Shellie Hastings, William Hood, Macey Hurt, Olivia Kelley, Lawson Lee, Logan Neal, Daniel Overholser, Mackenzie Pitts and Thu Truong, all of Wynne.
Greene
Jordan Fry of Beech Grove, Caley Rickey of Delaplaine and Sebastian Barger, Shelby Blankenship, Rachel Booth, Sydney Brewer, Landon Brinkley, Jessica Brogdon, Joshua Cavaness, Mason Clark, Taylor Copeland, Anna Cox, Eryn Coy, Ashlee Davis, Secily Eldridge, Clara Ellenburg, Makayla Fletcher, Cherrish Floyd, Amanda Gramling, Rebekah Gramling, Emily Gray, Matthew Gunn, Dustie Hall, Emily Hampton, Ryan Hartness, Andrew Howe, Brandon Jackson, Grace Jankoviak, AnnElise Jarrett, Gage Johnson, Haven Jones, Racheal Kelly, Luke Landrum, Emma Lovell, Zoe Maag, Henry Mahan, Alexia McChristian, Reece Middleton, Colton Moon, Felishia Moon, Zoe Neighbors, Gabriella Orick, Emilee Owen, Lilly Perez, Morgan Phillips, Jazzmon Pillow, Carson Potter, Clara Pullam, Jillian Quintana, Allie Robb, Chandler Robinson, Robert Robinson, Emily Rowe, Mary Simpson, Lora Sims, Katie Smith, Matthew Smith, Allison Stacks, Cyrus Strohm, Joshua Thomas, McKenna Timmons, Savannah Tinsley, Iris Tran, Isabel Wallace, Hugh Walton, Reed Whitaker and Kate Young, all of Paragould.
Jackson
Christopher Burgin, Jimena Garcia, Daniel Marlar, Chelsi Smith and Shelby Taylor, all of Newport; Noah Roberson and Lilli Wray, both of Swifton; and Shyana Gavin, Peyton Koller, Jayden Shannon, Korey Stout and Shanley Williams, all of Tuckerman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.