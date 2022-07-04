JONESBORO — The dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Arkansas State University has been announced. The list includes undergraduate students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Students from Clay, Cross, Greene, Jackson and Lawrence counties are listed by county.
Clay County
Emma Russom of Corning; Drue Krauss of Peach Orchard; Stephanie Blackmon, Luke Boyd, Ryan Featherston, Alyssa Taylor, Braden Taylor, Presley Tullos and Macey Williams, all of Piggott; and Gabriona Clark and Blake Larue, both of Rector.
Cross County
Kara Lee of Cherry Valley and Seth Bachman, Carmen Davis, Mallory Forrester, William Hood, Deasha Johnson, Ashton Jordan, Emmanuel Lyons, Lakendra Lyons and Whitney Taylor, all of Wynne.
Greene County
Students from Paragould are listed alphabetically.
A-E: Laura Bass, Baleigh Boling, Rachel Booth, Jessica Brogdon, Caroline Burrow, Mason Clark, Noah Coffel, Lexis Cole, Anthony Condray, Katelynn Copeland, Ashlee Davis, Keirstyn Duke, Secily Eldridge and Shawnda Ethridge.
F-K: Emma Farmer, Kati Fortson, Bayleigh Freeman, Dalton Fulbright, Olivia Gardner, Amanda Gramling, Dustie Hall, David Harris, Samuel Harris, Cole Hines, Kylie Howell, Austin Huber, Marissa Jett, Olivea Jett, Breanna Johnson, Breanna Joiner and Racheal Kelly.
L-R: Thomas Lane, Carley Luke, Katherine McCrary, Michala McPhink, Sadie Millay, Jaley Oldham, Gabriella Orick, Kaylee Pillow, Gerson Rangel, Mackenzie Rawls, Lukas Reddick, Taylor Reddick, Ashlynne Rippy, Allie Robb, Brantley Rogers, Dianna Rotscheid and Emily Rowe.
S-Z: Kaylee Seals, Neeley Sims, Zoe Sloas, Kayla Smith, Matthew Smith, Collin Steele, Morgan Sweeney, Mackenzie Thomason, Shelby Thompson, McKenna Timmons, Iris Tran, Krystin Walden, Hugh Walton, Hannah Weatherford, Hunter West, Kaitlin Williams, Fisher Wood and Ryan Wright.
Additional Greene County students included Anna Stevens, Ryne Strickland and Scout Weatherford, all of Marmaduke.
Jackson County
Madison Fortenberry, Katlyn Foushee, Kristen Madden, Nathan May, Chelsi Smith and Shelby Taylor, all of Newport, and Peyton Koller of Tuckerman.
Lawrence County
Diamani Davis of Hoxie; Maddyson Lamb of Imboden; Ellie Britt and Jerzie McQuay, both of Powhatan; Amanda Balentine, Serenity Davis, Kory McIntosh and Haley Parker, all of Smithville; and Guy Lemmons, Carlie Phillips, Ashley Stanfill and Kinzie Worlow, all of Walnut Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.