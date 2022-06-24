JONESBORO — The chancellor’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Arkansas State University has been announced. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
Students from Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties are listed by county.
Mississippi County
Haley Atchley, Madison Ciepiela, Taylor Crane, Chelsey Garris, Gabrielle Holifield, Sarah Kelly, Abigail Kennedy, Savannah Rzeznikiewicz, Maycie Terrell and Jordan Zolman, all of Blytheville; Audrey Cochran, Karime Corona, Mary Fincher and Whitney Fincher, all of Dyess; Landon Burrow of Joiner; Sydney Lane of Keiser; Meagan Lawrence of Leachville; Anita Cole, Drew Edwards, Hannah May, Kaitlyn Ruddick and Gracyn Smith, all of Manila; and Victoria Beckett of Osceola.
Poinsett County
Anna Chaplain and Montana Shelley, both of Fisher; Elliott Bender, Keely Curtis, Naomi Eskridge, Lindy Faulkner, Mary Gardner, Anna Horton, Kaygan Muse, Anna Wallace, Sara Wallace and Ansley Wixson, all of Harrisburg; Sara Joplin of Lepanto; Sarah Adams, Kaylee Parrish, Sarah Watson and James Williams, all of Marked Tree; Haley Carter, Emily Fisher, Abby Frisby, Jerry Goff, Nolan Mullins, Alena Ovchinnikova, Adrianna Patterson, Austin Phelan, Jasmine Poole, William Rigsby, Cassidy Snyder, Jordan Taylor and Tanner Tyler, all of Trumann; Taylor Blansett of Tyronza; and Somer Carter of Weiner.
Randolph County
Faith Banks, Allie Barnes, Hannah Carter, Catherine Couch, Juliana Griffith, Bryn McDonnough, Kiri McMann, Anna Putman and DeAnna Walker, all of Pocahontas; and Taylor Adams of Ravenden Springs.
Sharp County
Crystal Nicholson of Ash Flat, Ralynnda March of Cave City, Bailey Gotte of Cherokee Village, Colby Hopkins of Evening Shade, Emily Evans of Hardy and Harrison Bruner and Sydney Morris, both of Highland.
