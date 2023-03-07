FAYETTEVILLE — Area students were recently named to the fall 2022 dean’s list for the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
To qualify for the list, students achieved at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Jonesboro students included were Abdussamad Akhter, Allie Barre, Torre Darby, Abigail Davis, Kaira Drope, Emma Edgar, Alexandra Gibson, Lauren Goad, Shelby Ho, Matt Hughes, Ella Layton, Mary McNabb, John Miller, Raymond Moody, Grace Olson, Eric Seglem, Cameron Turney, Rylee Waleszonia, Olivia Ward and Payton Willhite.
Other Craighead County students were Frida Galvan of Monette, Spencer Livengood of Bay and Sydney Ward of Brookland.
Greene County students named to the list were Phoebe Harris, Sallie Hendrix, Sabrina Kellett, Evelyn McHaney, Jace Scheer, Kaytlin Stevens and Jade Thomas, all of Paragould.
Mississippi County students included Jake Baltimore of Manila, Ashley Booker and Jacqueline Booker, both of Wilson, Ally Ephlin of Osceola and Markese Mullins and Tommy Wagner, both of Blytheville.
Students from Randolph County were Brenna Baltz, Rachel Baltz, Gary Jackson and Kelsie Ogden, all of Pocahontas.
Additional area students included Bentley Bennett and Grace Fain, both of Newport, Samuel Brown of Wynne, Libby Holden of Horseshoe Bend, Jacob Holmes of Rector, Cherysh Lowe of Corning, Kye Kocher of Harrisburg, Bailey Scoggins of Lepanto and Jackson Walton of Trumann.
