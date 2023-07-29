JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of students included on the chancellor’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0.
Students from Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties included are listed by city.
Mississippi County
Blytheville: Haley Atchley, Sheila Gale, Alyssa Griffin, Gabrielle Holifield, Lindsay Holifield, Charlee Hounihan, Abigail Kennedy, Maycie Terrell, Taylor Tiffany and Jordan Zolman.
Dyess: Clayton Baker, Zachary Chastain, Audrey Cochran and Mary Fincher.
Joiner: Landon Burrow and David Tucker.
Keiser: Victoria Beckett.
Leachville: Hallie Brown, Breanna Thacker and Kyle Thrasher.
Manila: Callie Cater, Coby Hollis, Hannah May, Breanna McCollum, McKenzie Owens, Madison Palmer, Lauren Rush, Kasidy Tate, Carter Walker and Zoe Warhurst.
Osceola: Brittany Walker.
Poinsett County
Harrisburg: Gage Armstrong, Caleb Brown, Saber Brown, Anna Wallace and Marcy Wallace.
Lepanto: Bailey Constant, Kaylan Langley, Emili Mangrum and Lydia Neely.
Marked Tree: Ariana Chandler, Ianiah Edwards, Logan Smith and Sierra Tacker.
Trumann: Lindsay Ainsworth, Anna Bishop, Baylee Bowers, Melissa Cook, John Kemper, Illana Parker, Kandace Smallman, Abbey Stillwell and Tanner Tyler.
Tyronza: Angelia Allison, Emily Fisher, Jacey Hood and Sarah Lard.
Randolph County
Pocahontas: Faith Banks, Allie Barnes, Hannah Carter, Catherine Couch, Kelly Curtis, Landon Golliver, Ashlyn King, Sarah Kirby, Bryn McDonnough and Kiri McMann.
Ravenden Springs: Taylor Adams.
Warm Springs: Kelley Fiesser.
Sharp County
Ash Flat: Alexis Himschoot and Crystal Nicholson.
Cave City: Austin Bailey and Dillon Neeley.
Cherokee Village: Karisa Phelps and Jeannette Strano.
Poughkeepsie: Clayton Willis.
