JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of students included on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Students from Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties included are listed by city.
Mississippi County
Blytheville: Lurinda Anderson, Mackenzie Branscum, Airel Bridges, Cannon Curtis and Hannah Hopper.
Leachville: Andrew Dogan and McKenna Timmons.
Manila: Daley Belew, Jessica Parrish, Cameron Powers, Kaitlyn Ruddick and Trenton Thomas.
Osceola: Jacquanay Buford.
Wilson: Kylie Baker, Mallory Goble and Melanie Shannon.
Poinsett County
Harrisburg: Kloey Harlson, Maegan Householder, Hannah Johns, Abby Kilgore, Destany Lovell and Robert Rowland.
Lepanto: Leo Tapia Anguiano.
Marked Tree: Sarah Adams and Madison Carroll.
Trumann: Carson Bishop, Lydia Bishop, Elizabeth Dungan, Arissa Farmer, Sydney Greenwell, Emma Lane, Erica Morales, Adrianna Patterson, Kiefer Scott and Ethan Stewart.
Tyronza: Allison Fisher and Shelby Tacker.
Randolph County
Maynard: Connor Manning, Katie Radcliff and Jayden Seawel.
Pocahontas: Jared Baltz, Anna Dresbach, Gracie Fears, Madelyn Hart, Chase McDonnough, Abagail McQuary, Marisa McVay, Grace O’Donnell, Anna Putman, Colton Steimel, Josslynn Thompson and Madalyn Tretenburg.
Sharp County
Ash Flat: Desiree Sawyer.
Cherokee Village: Keylee Circle and Madison Phelps.
Evening Shade: Colby Hopkins.
